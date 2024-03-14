Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

Instagram is launching a new facility for users. When you read a message while chatting on Instagram, the sender will see a 'sin' sign. As a result, the sender can understand that the receiver has read his message. But many times even after reading the message, it is not possible to reply immediately due to various busyness. This is often misunderstood by the sender. In order to solve this problem, Instagram has recently introduced the opportunity to close the 'Read Receipt' facility. With Read Receipt turned off, the sender will not know if the message sent by others has been read.