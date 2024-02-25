‘Era of peace in Europe over’

Videos

25 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 09:00 pm

‘Era of peace in Europe over’

25 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 09:00 pm

Russia achieved its first major territorial success in more than nine months in the Ukraine war, capturing the eastern city of Avdiivka last week.

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

9h | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

10h | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

12h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

How to make a family business survive beyond the founder

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

4h | Videos
Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

2h | Videos
‘Era of peace in Europe over’

‘Era of peace in Europe over’

42m | Videos
Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

22h | Videos