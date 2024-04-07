DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

07 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 09:00 pm

A sensational incident happened in Bandarban. The incident of robbery in three branches of two banks within 17 hours in two upazilas has created sensation. It is said by the government that a group of armed militant organization Kuki Chin is associated with these attacks. However, they were creating terror even before this incident. They also announced the formation of a separate state with 9 upazilas of two hill districts. Allegations of extortion and killings started from the beginning with a few armed raids. So an atmosphere of uncertainty, fear has been created by the Kuki-Chin National Front, KNF for short. Today's report is about the KNF group. 

Comments

