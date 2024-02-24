Don't dry your iPhone in a bag of rice
If your iPhone gets wet don't dry it in a bag of rice, Apple has advised. Despite the technique's popularity, experts have long warned against it, with tests suggesting it doesn't work.
If your iPhone gets wet don't dry it in a bag of rice, Apple has advised. Despite the technique's popularity, experts have long warned against it, with tests suggesting it doesn't work.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.