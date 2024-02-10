Do you think about organ donation?
In August 2022, a TBS story reported against an annual demand for 20,000-25,000 corneas, Bangladesh's lone eye bank under the voluntary organisation Sandhani Eye Hospital can collect only 20 to 25.
