Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

29 February, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 03:27 pm

Disney had to burn some wood to get the OTT business in India. They have not been able to melt the ice in the past few years in the entertainment business. They even had to rush to buy live cricket broadcasts. When Disney just couldn't make it, they planned a tie-up with Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani. Analysts think that Disney has done a smart thing by tying up with the company of Asia's richest man. Even if the share is low, they will gain in business in India.

