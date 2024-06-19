Dinajpur women live by finding coal in water

Videos

19 June, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 12:36 pm

Dinajpur women live by finding coal in water

19 June, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 12:36 pm

Women collect small or dust coal everyday from the drain of Barapukuria coal mine in Dinajpur.  They collect coal through net or cloth.  Once in the water, they earn up to 400-700 taka.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

16h | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

18h | Features
Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

18h | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dinajpur women live by finding coal in water

Dinajpur women live by finding coal in water

49m | Videos
How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

2d | Videos
Chandmoni Balika Kalyan Kendro is the shelter of Orphan Children's

Chandmoni Balika Kalyan Kendro is the shelter of Orphan Children's

3h | Videos
Do fishermen understand the language of the deep sea?

Do fishermen understand the language of the deep sea?

15h | Videos