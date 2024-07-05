Dhaka looks beyond free trade in ties with Beijing

Videos

05 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 07:00 pm

Dhaka looks beyond free trade in ties with Beijing

05 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 07:00 pm

Bangladesh and China are moving towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aiming to significantly boost trade and investment, replacing talks on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

9h | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

11h | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

11h | Mode
An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

22h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

23h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

1d | Videos
Putin-Xi is in Conference to strengthen anti-Western alliance

Putin-Xi is in Conference to strengthen anti-Western alliance

33m | Videos