Despite having sufficient stocks, little hope of decreasing food prices during Ramadan

Videos

05 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 09:00 am

Despite having sufficient stocks, little hope of decreasing food prices during Ramadan

05 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 09:00 am

 

Businessmen gave bad news before the month of Ramadan. With the dollar crisis and the Red Sea conflict making imports more expensive, food prices are unlikely to fall. However, the price of food products in the global market has fallen to the lowest level in the last three years. But this sign of relief is not visible in Bangladesh. Let's try to know a little detail, why Bangladesh is not able to keep pace with the global market?

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

2h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

2h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

2h | Panorama
The FL1 captures one&#039;s gaze aggressively, with stylings one may call a watered-down version of the FL5 Civic Type-R. Photo: Akif Hamid

2022 Honda Civic FL1: Redefining the notion of a driver's car

18h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

56m | Videos
US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

11h | Videos
Jaiswal's story will inspire young cricketers

Jaiswal's story will inspire young cricketers

12h | Videos
Is this US attack to cover up the massacre of Gaza?

Is this US attack to cover up the massacre of Gaza?

14h | Videos