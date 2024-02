At the end of December last year, the total default loan in the banking sector stood at Tk1.45 lakh crore, accounting for 9% of the total loans that stood at Tk16.17 lakh crore, according to Bangladesh Bank data. In December 2022, the default loans had increased by Tk17,300 crore to Tk1.20 lakh crore, representing 8.16% of the total loans.