A day in the cherry blossom kingdom

Videos

19 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 11:00 pm

A day in the cherry blossom kingdom

19 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 11:00 pm

The Japanese have been celebrating various festivals with this flower for about 1300 years. Among which 'Hanami' is one.

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

13h | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

14h | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

15h | Panorama
Imranur Rahman, a celebrated British-Bangladeshi sprinter and the fastest man in Bangladesh donning an gold pinstripe Nehru coat custom-made by Fiero. Photo: Courtesy

Have you heard of real gold pinstripe suits?

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

5h | Videos
Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1d | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

1d | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

1d | Videos