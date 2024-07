Students from the University of Chittagong (CU) and its affiliated colleges staged a major anti-quota protest, blocking roads at the Tigerpass intersection and railways under the Dewanhat Over Bridge in Chattogram city today (10 July). The blockade caused significant disruption to traffic in the city, stranding Cox's Bazar-bound Tourist Express and the Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Express trains at the Chattogram railway station.