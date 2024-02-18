The Country Without Capital

18 February, 2024, 11:00 pm
18 February, 2024, 11:00 pm
Nauru is the only country in the world without an official capital. Once known as Pleasant Island, it is the third smallest country by area and second smallest by population.

