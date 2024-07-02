Corruption in Defense Sector Weakens China's Military

To transform the People's Liberation Army (PLA) into a world-class force capable of waging war, President Xi Jinping has poured billions of dollars into equipment procurement and modernization. One of the key branches in this effort is the Rocket Force, an elite unit overseeing the country's rapidly expanding nuclear and ballistic missile arsenal. Many of the generals who have been dismissed or have gone missing, including two former defense ministers, were associated with this Rocket Force.