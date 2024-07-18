Clash of local and quota reform activists with law and order forces of Narayanganj

Videos

18 July, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 03:34 pm

Clash of local and quota reform activists with law and order forces of Narayanganj

18 July, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 03:34 pm

Local and quota reform activists clashed with the law and order forces in various places of Narayanganj around the 'complete shutdown'. Road blockade with fire. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Today

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

2d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Borrowers under pressure as lending rate hits 16% in July

Borrowers under pressure as lending rate hits 16% in July

15m | Videos
Local and quota reform activists clashed with the police; Killed 1

Local and quota reform activists clashed with the police; Killed 1

40m | Videos
Clash of local and quota reform activists with law and order forces of Narayanganj

Clash of local and quota reform activists with law and order forces of Narayanganj

1h | Videos
US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with Corona

US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with Corona

1h | Videos