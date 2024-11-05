Clash between Two Forecasters Over Kamala vs. Trump

A professor from a U.S. university, Allan Lichtman, has previously made predictions for ten presidential elections, nine of which were accurate. Ahead of this election, he has hinted that Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is likely to win. However, statistician and polling expert Nate Silver disagrees. In a recent New York Times article, he wrote that this race is extremely close, but he believes former President Trump will emerge victorious. These two forecasters have also clashed on social media, each defending the validity of their own methods.