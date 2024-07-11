China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

Nearly two decades later, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea. This visit seems to mark the first step in building a friendship with Kim Jong Un. They pledged mutual assistance against any aggression towards their countries. Both leaders understand their mutual needs—Putin requires ammunition for his war, and North Korea, under heavy sanctions, needs financial support. China's cautious stance observes this sudden closeness. The BBC published an analytical report on this triangular relationship, forming the basis of our report today.