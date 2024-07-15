Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU
BCL members attacked at the Jahangirnagar University, says quota reform protesters. The attacks have left 10 students injured, According to JU protesters.
BCL members attacked at the Jahangirnagar University, says quota reform protesters. The attacks have left 10 students injured, According to JU protesters.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.