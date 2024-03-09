Cattle Expo in Chattogram

09 March, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 06:37 pm

A cow ramp show was organized at the Cattle Expo at Abahani Grounds in Halishahar area of ​​Chattogram. the show Apart from the fashion show, more than 300 giant size bulls are displayed in 40 stalls at the fair.

