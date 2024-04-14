Can wood yarn be a substitute for cotton?
Clothes are made from wood yarn. Incredibly, this is the case in Indonesia and Portugal. Environmental protection is considered in this production process.
Clothes are made from wood yarn. Incredibly, this is the case in Indonesia and Portugal. Environmental protection is considered in this production process.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.