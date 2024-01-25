Boeing is in trouble!
The aircraft manufacturer Boeing is in trouble! Sometimes there is a crack in the windshield, sometimes the door is falling apart, sometimes the window. Sometimes the plane catches fire in mid-air. These accidents are happening at very short intervals. Even though the loss of life in these accidents is not so far, this fear is stuck in everyone's mind. Today's video is to analyze why everything is happening in the aircraft of the company that occupies the biggest place in the market.