Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy
President Joe Biden bet that a debate with Republican Donald Trump would boost his moribund reelection campaign. His gamble failed.
President Joe Biden bet that a debate with Republican Donald Trump would boost his moribund reelection campaign. His gamble failed.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.