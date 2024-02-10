Biden suddenly got angry, why?

Videos

10 February, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 08:05 pm

Biden suddenly got angry, why?

10 February, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 08:05 pm

US President Joe Biden has hit back angrily at an investigation that found he mishandled top secret files and struggled to recall key life events.
My memory is fine, he insisted in a surprise news briefing.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

11h | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

9h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

11h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Biden suddenly got angry, why?

Biden suddenly got angry, why?

45m | Videos
Imran Khan’s Charisma

Imran Khan’s Charisma

1h | Videos
Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lankan to smash ODI double century

Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lankan to smash ODI double century

2h | Videos
Mainimukh Bazar: Thriving hub of Rangamati’s agro economy

Mainimukh Bazar: Thriving hub of Rangamati’s agro economy

3h | Videos