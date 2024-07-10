Biden announced aid to Ukraine in the opening speech of the NATO summit

10 July, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 04:50 pm

Biden announced aid to Ukraine in the opening speech of the NATO summit

10 July, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 04:50 pm

Ukraine must do whatever it takes to stop Putin. US President Joe Biden said these things in the opening speech of NATO's 75th summit on July 9.

