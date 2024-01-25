Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

25 January, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 03:02 pm

Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

25 January, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 03:02 pm

A radish weighs at least 5 kg. Which is seen every winter season in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram. It is a breed originally from Japan. But known to locals as Bhandari Mula.

Comments

