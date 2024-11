The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has brought back 20 Bangladeshi fishermen who had been held captive for two days by Myanmar's armed rebel group Arakan Army. Around 4pm today (7 November), the Arakan Army handed over the fishermen at Shahparir Dwip jetty in the upazila, said Lieutenant Colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commander of the Teknaf 2 Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh.