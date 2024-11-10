BGB has been deployed across the country to control the law and order situation

10 November, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 12:40 pm

191 platoons of BGB have been deployed across the country including Dhaka. Details about this are available in TBS News Updates.

BGB has been deployed across the country to control the law and order situation

