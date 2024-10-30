Bernie Sanders Urges Pro-Palestinian Supporters to Back Kamala

30 October, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 03:40 pm

Bernie Sanders Urges Pro-Palestinian Supporters to Back Kamala

30 October, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 03:40 pm

 

Bernie Sanders stated that if Donald Trump is re-elected on November 5, hopes for a shift in U.S. policy on Israel and Gaza, the fight against climate change, and reproductive rights could either face significant setbacks or fail entirely. The independent senator from Vermont remarked, "I understand that millions of Americans, including myself, disagree with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the horrific war in Gaza." However, he also acknowledged that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas's brutal attack on October 7.

