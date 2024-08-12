Bangladesh's Unrest Hits India's Export Trade and Tourism Sector
Bangladesh is one of India's top 10 export destinations. However, due to the current unstable situation in Bangladesh, India's exports to the country have significantly slowed down.
Bangladesh is one of India's top 10 export destinations. However, due to the current unstable situation in Bangladesh, India's exports to the country have significantly slowed down.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.