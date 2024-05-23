A Bangladeshi startup is competing with Google in mapping

According to the customer's demand, the Bangladeshi domestic company is beating Google commercially with its map service. 'Barikoi' provides more accurate information about any house, shop, or institution holding address, live location, type of institution, etc. than Google Maps. Along with mapping services, the company is also supporting business activities. They serve more than 60 institutions, including banks and public and private institutions. The startup is earning about three crore taka annually through this work.

Comments

