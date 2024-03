Muri, Beguni, Jilapi, Haleem and all the essentials for Iftar are being sold outside the restaurant on the roadside. Customer pressure is also noticeable. At the end of the busy day, such arrangements can be seen on the side of different roads of Dubai to give the expatriate Bangladeshis a taste of desi Iftar. Someone is buying food and taking it home. Someone else sat down to eat in the restaurant.