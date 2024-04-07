Bangladeshi brands in Emirates
A number of Bangladeshi companies have opened outlets in the UAE. The supply of Bangladeshi clothes is increasing in the country on the occasion of upcoming Eid.
A number of Bangladeshi companies have opened outlets in the UAE. The supply of Bangladeshi clothes is increasing in the country on the occasion of upcoming Eid.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.