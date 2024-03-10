Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

For the first time, a tourism fair was held in Kuwait under the initiative of Bangladesh Embassy. The exhibition was held throughout the day at the multipurpose hall of the country's Al-Shaheed Park.

