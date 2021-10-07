Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 08:56 pm

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 08:56 pm

A number of UK-based companies are looking to invest in Bangladesh, which can help the South Asian country continue its march towards economic prosperity.

The investment opportunity was brought up by British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson during his visit to The Business Standard's offices on Thursday.  

In a discussion with TBS Editor Inam Ahmed, Executive Editor Sharier Khan and Managing Editor Chowdhury Khaled Masood, along with a panel of our TBS journalists, the high commissioner touched upon a range of issues including improving Bangladesh's position in the ease of doing business index, investment opportunities, university partnerships and benefits that can be derived from the capital market. 
 

