Bangladesh has huge potential to serve as a shining example

Betteke de Gaay Fortman is the director of Friendship Netherlands. Since more than 20 years she has been involved in disability inclusive ventures creating sustainable changes in the lives of persons with a disability and their families and communities in Nepal, Congo DR, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Peru and Bolivia. She also has written a book about those experiences "Develop from Within; Opportunities and Limitations of aid far away". She plays a vital role in bringing philanthropists together to support long-term programs implemented by strong local organisations and focused on creating disability inclusive communities in low- and middle-income countries. Recently she shared her experience with the business standard.