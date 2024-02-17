Bangladesh has huge potential to serve as a shining example

Videos

17 February, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 07:00 pm

Bangladesh has huge potential to serve as a shining example

17 February, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 07:00 pm

Betteke de Gaay Fortman is the director of Friendship Netherlands. Since more than 20 years she has been involved in disability inclusive ventures creating sustainable changes in the lives of persons with a disability and their families and communities in Nepal, Congo DR, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Peru and Bolivia. She also has written a book about those experiences "Develop from Within; Opportunities and Limitations of aid far away". She plays a vital role in bringing philanthropists together to support long-term programs implemented by strong local organisations and focused on creating disability inclusive communities in low- and middle-income countries. Recently she shared her experience with the business standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Programs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

8h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

10h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Germany’s economy: All we need to know

Germany’s economy: All we need to know

5m | Videos
Navalny's death: West blames Putin

Navalny's death: West blames Putin

1h | Videos
Bangladesh has huge potential to serve as a shining example

Bangladesh has huge potential to serve as a shining example

1h | Videos
Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

3h | Videos