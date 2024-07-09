Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai will ensure financial support for those who died in Dubai
Five Bangladeshis were killed in a car explosion in Dubai. A car explosion occurred on the way to work on July 7 at around 10:30 AM Bangladesh time.
Five Bangladeshis were killed in a car explosion in Dubai. A car explosion occurred on the way to work on July 7 at around 10:30 AM Bangladesh time.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.