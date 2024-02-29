Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged
Bangladesh has climbed up seven spots to reach 116th place among 176 countries ranked in the 2024 Index of Economic Freedom, released by The Heritage Foundation on Monday.
Bangladesh has climbed up seven spots to reach 116th place among 176 countries ranked in the 2024 Index of Economic Freedom, released by The Heritage Foundation on Monday.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.