Bangla blockade in Dhaka-Aricha highway

Videos

10 July, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 02:18 pm

Bangla blockade in Dhaka-Aricha highway

10 July, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 02:18 pm

Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway for the fourth consecutive day under the "Bangla blockade" program, demanding the reformation of the quota system in government jobs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Today

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

4h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

2h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangla blockade in Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla blockade in Dhaka-Aricha highway

1h | Videos
Quota reform: SC orders 1-month status quo on HC verdict

Quota reform: SC orders 1-month status quo on HC verdict

1h | Videos
Tulip Siddiq, Rushanara Ali become ministers in UK's new government

Tulip Siddiq, Rushanara Ali become ministers in UK's new government

2h | Videos
Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

17h | Videos