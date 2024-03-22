Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid
The four-hundred-year-old Atiya Mosque in Tangail, which is also known as the "10 Taka Masjid", is one of the oldest marvels of ancient architecture in the country and still attracts everyone's attention.
