Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

Videos

17 March, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 10:00 am

Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

17 March, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 10:00 am

This traditional lake is the destination for all household waste including plastic, polythene. This Mughal Lake is losing its beauty due to constant pollution.

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

2h | Panorama
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

1d | Tech
Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

45m | Videos
Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

11h | Videos
300 children participated in Quran recitation competition

300 children participated in Quran recitation competition

7h | Videos
Two faces of Benjamin Netanyahu

Two faces of Benjamin Netanyahu

1h | Videos