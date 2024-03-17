Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose
This traditional lake is the destination for all household waste including plastic, polythene. This Mughal Lake is losing its beauty due to constant pollution.
This traditional lake is the destination for all household waste including plastic, polythene. This Mughal Lake is losing its beauty due to constant pollution.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.