Arab countries to keep peace in Gaza, not Israel: Biden

13 July, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 09:00 pm

Joe Biden hinted, not the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) but the joint forces of the Arab countries will work to ensure the peace of Gaza. 

