Apple has announced an update to its MacBook. The new 13- and 15-inch Macs will have M3 processors. Apple says its new MacBook Air laptops are best for 1080p webcams, fast Wi-Fi networks. Battery life is 18 hours. However, its design has been kept the same as the previous models. The new M3 chip will allow users to add up to two external displays, up from just one with the previous chip.