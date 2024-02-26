American soldiers set fire to support the Palestinians

An active duty member of the US Air Force committed a horrific act to protest the Israeli attack on Gaza. He set fire to his body as a protest. The exhausted man can be heard saying on US live video streaming Twitch that he no longer wants to commit crimes like genocide. After that he poured flammable liquid on his body and set himself on fire. He can be heard shouting, "Free Palestine" until he falls to the ground. After the incident, the person was admitted to a hospital there in critical condition. 

