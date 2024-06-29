AI is increasing the horror of war

Videos

29 June, 2024
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 10:33 am

Much of science fiction is now reality. This also applies to weapons. The Ukraine war has seen the use of artificial intelligence-rich weapons. About 60 countries are working on developing such weapons.

