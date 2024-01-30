AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

30 January, 2024
Earlier, explorers used to observe birds through binoculars and write notes about them. Numerous documents were created on different species of birds. First was to identify the bird, then if there was an opportunity to photograph the bird. One had to wait for a long time to know which species of bird. Now AI-based binoculars are eliminating that crisis. Austria's Swarovski Optics has released the world's first pair of smart binoculars. This artificial intelligence-powered binoculars will help identify 9,000 species of birds and other wild animals very easily.

