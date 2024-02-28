After Elon Musk, Zuckerberg is on the way to develop device that may read brain signals

Mark Zuckerberg is stepping in the path shown by Elon Musk. Making neural technology devices. A few days ago, Neuralink, owned by Elon Musk, has added a chip to the human brain for the first time. The company claims that after implanting their brain chip in the brain, the person recovers quickly. Even the computer mouse can be controlled by the instructions given by the brain. After that, Meta's executive officer said, Meta has started working with wearable devices capable of reading brain signals.