Once again after 17 long months, the crown of the richest Indian has been lifted on the head of Gautam Adani. Gautam Adani is now the richest man in India and Asia with assets worth $111 billion, overtaking Mukesh Ambani, chairman of India's Reliance Group. Even his position is 11th in the list of the richest people in the world. Mukesh Ambani is at the 12th position in this list.