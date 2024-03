On February 28, Fairuz Abontika gave a wonderful message to everyone against s*uici*de in a campus program. Today, that girl chose the path of s*uici*de in just two weeks. Before leaving, the reason for the shame was also stated in a Facebook post. One of his classmate Amman Siddiqui and Assistant Proctor of Jagannath University, Deen Islam, have shot arrows of accusation.