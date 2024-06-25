The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

"India will become a developed economy by 2047," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been confidently asserting this for the past two years. Therefore, millions are looking towards the BJP for a third consecutive term. People are eager to see if they can sustain the economic momentum and how much the quality of life improves. According to a CNBC report, there are four key areas that the Indian government must address to achieve its 2047 goal, which Modi cannot afford to overlook.