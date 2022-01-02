TBS Icon Grey

Waterhen flies vertically up.

The recipe for looking at and appreciating a waterhen!

16h | Panorama
Vestrahorn is known as &quot;batman mountain&quot; because of its particular shape and the gothic atmosphere that surrounds it. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi.

The land of midnight sun and hot springs

17h | In Focus
Tarbiyatul Millat Academy Madrasa, from which Kamruzzaman Kanto completed his Dakhil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Aminbazar killing: The decade-old trauma of the victims’ families

18h | Panorama
Yamaha debuts limited edition XSR155 for Thailand

12h | Wheels

Globally new year celebration

5h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

5h | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

6h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

8h | Videos

Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity